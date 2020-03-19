Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Image with ‘Quarantine Partner’ Hailey Amid Social Distancing

Among the high-profile celebrities tested positive for COVID-19 are Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 19, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Image with ‘Quarantine Partner’ Hailey Amid Social Distancing
Among the high-profile celebrities tested positive for COVID-19 are Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko.

Justin Bieber 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin,23, make the most of their quarantine time together as they social distance amid the Coronavirus pandemic panic.

Recently, the Yummy singer posted a picture with wife where the couple is seen sharing a kiss and are dressed in winter outfits and ski goggles. Bieber captioned the image ’My Quarantine partner’.

View this post on Instagram

My quarantine partner

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

People.com quoting a source saying, “They plan on socially distancing themselves. In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives”.

The image of Bieber and Hailey kissing came a day after the Baby singer posted a TikTok video showing how the couple is spending time indoors. The clips showed them grooving to Lil Jackie‘s 2018 number Slidegang.

A few days ago, the Intentions singer took to his social media account to spread awareness over the necessity of isolating oneself to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The Canadian crooner uploaded a video of a person standing in his balcony and an image that had links to many funds that are operating for those affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus is spreading across countries rapidly and has claimed over eight thousand lives. Most high-profile celebrities tested positive for COVID-19 are Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram