Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Image with ‘Quarantine Partner’ Hailey Amid Social Distancing

Justin Bieber 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin,23, make the most of their quarantine time together as they social distance amid the Coronavirus pandemic panic.

Recently, the Yummy singer posted a picture with wife where the couple is seen sharing a kiss and are dressed in winter outfits and ski goggles. Bieber captioned the image ’My Quarantine partner’.

People.com quoting a source saying, “They plan on socially distancing themselves. In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives”.

The image of Bieber and Hailey kissing came a day after the Baby singer posted a TikTok video showing how the couple is spending time indoors. The clips showed them grooving to Lil Jackie‘s 2018 number Slidegang.

A few days ago, the Intentions singer took to his social media account to spread awareness over the necessity of isolating oneself to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The Canadian crooner uploaded a video of a person standing in his balcony and an image that had links to many funds that are operating for those affected by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the novel Coronavirus is spreading across countries rapidly and has claimed over eight thousand lives. Most high-profile celebrities tested positive for COVID-19 are Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Kristofer Hivju and Olga Kurylenko.

