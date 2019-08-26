Justin Bieber Shares Grandmother's Tips to Deal with Anxiety Attacks

Pop singer Justin Bieber has shared a few tips on how to deal with an anxiety attack. The Never Say Never singer sought treatment for depression in February and took to Instagram over the weekend to share a message from his grandmother, which details on how to cope with anxiety.

He captioned the post, "My gramma just shared this with me. Share if this helps you." The post mentioned, "Tips to Help With An Anxiety Attack. Look around you. Find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.

"This is called grounding. It can help when you feel like you have lost all control of your surroundings. Please re-post, it could really help someone in need."

Many of Bieber's friends commented on the post and left messages of love, as they are well aware of the star's personal struggles with anxiety. The 25-year-old singer has been vocal about his mental health on social media and had earlier shared an empowering message about not letting fear and anxiety win.

He cancelled his Purpose tour in 2017 after mentally falling apart due to the demanding schedule. Bieber regularly sends out messages to his fans dealing with issues that many face, but may not want to talk about.

