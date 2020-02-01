Take the pledge to vote

Justin Bieber Unfazed By Social Media Flak Over His Moustache

Justin Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Justin Bieber Unfazed By Social Media Flak Over His Moustache
Justin Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look.

Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache. Bieber decided to fire back at haters by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer, clearer view at his new look, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Along with the white-and-black post, he wrote: "My stash my life deal with it."

View this post on Instagram

MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He additionally made use of his Instagram Story handle to share a series of his "stash life" images and screenshots of his friends who also sport a similar style.

Bieber's Thursday post was quick to gain support from some of the people close to him.

His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: "Cute buggggggg".

Bieber's manager manager Scooter Braun simply referred to him as "Young Tom Selleck."

Chance The Rapper commented: "Let the handlebars grow in."

This was not the first time Bieber tried to grow his moustache. Back in May 2018, he shared a selfie of him with barely visible moustache and medium length hair which was down past his ears.

