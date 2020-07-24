Justin Bieber World Tour to Start in June 2021, Deets Inside

The coronavirus pandemic had practically brought the entire world to a standstill. Singer Justin Bieber’s 2020 stadium tour titled “Changes” too had been postponed.

But now, there is some good news for Bieber fans as the rescheduled dates of the tour have been announced. This time the tour has been named as, “The Justin Bieber World Tour”. The 45-day long tour will begin from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and will end on August 15 in Sacramento.

The singer took to Twitter to make the big announcement. Sharing a graphic, he wrote, “New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe.”

New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe. Presented by @tmobile https://t.co/cuzPWEvcv0 pic.twitter.com/npv4Ab5EfX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 23, 2020

According to a report published in Variety, the rescheduled tour is a combination of old shows as well as some new additions. A total of 19 new shows have been added in the tour. It must be noted that supporting acts by Kehlani and Jaden Smith will still be opening for the singer on the rescheduled dates.

Supporting acts for the additional 19 shows have not been announced as yet. Furthermore, there is some great news for fans as their tickets purchased for ‘Changes’ will be valid in this upcoming tour. Apart from that the tickets will be up for buying from August 6.

It must also be noted that one dollar from each ticket will go to the Bieber Foundation. This foundation primarily works to support mental health awareness.