Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Become Parents Again
Jessica Biel gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently spending time with the baby, her husband Timberlake and five-year-old son Silas.
credits - Justin Timberlake instagram
Star couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly become parents for the second time.
The actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently spending time with the baby, her husband Timberlake and five-year-old son Silas, reports dailymail.com.
Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has also spent much of the past week with her daughter and newest grandchild.
At Kimberley's Salida, Colorado, home on Saturday, a friend said she plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake until Sunday. The friend also confirmed the sex of the new baby.
Timberlake and Biel have not been clicked publicly since March and are thought to have been staying at their home in Montana, since March 25.
View this post on Instagram
Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these 🌲🌲🌲 I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help. 🙏🏼 Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen
An Instagram photo posted that day by Timberlake shows Biel from a distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Robert Lewandowski Has Been Robbed': Fans Express Anger After Ballon d'Or Gets Cancelled
- Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing During the Pandemic With Too Much Sunscreen and Became a Meme
- Samir Soni Accuses Kangana Ranaut of Using Sushant's Death to Settle Personal Scores, Deletes Post Later
- Apollo 11's 51st Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts about Mankind's First Step on Moon
- Trent Boult Skips Second Day of Training Camp Due to Illness