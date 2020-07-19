Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Become Parents Again

Jessica Biel gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently spending time with the baby, her husband Timberlake and five-year-old son Silas.

IANS

Updated:July 19, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Become Parents Again
credits - Justin Timberlake instagram

Star couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly become parents for the second time.

The actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently spending time with the baby, her husband Timberlake and five-year-old son Silas, reports dailymail.com.

Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has also spent much of the past week with her daughter and newest grandchild.

At Kimberley's Salida, Colorado, home on Saturday, a friend said she plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake until Sunday. The friend also confirmed the sex of the new baby.

Timberlake and Biel have not been clicked publicly since March and are thought to have been staying at their home in Montana, since March 25.

An Instagram photo posted that day by Timberlake shows Biel from a distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading