Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Become Parents Again

Star couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly become parents for the second time.

The actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week and is currently spending time with the baby, her husband Timberlake and five-year-old son Silas, reports dailymail.com.

Biel's mother Kimberly Conroe Biel has also spent much of the past week with her daughter and newest grandchild.

At Kimberley's Salida, Colorado, home on Saturday, a friend said she plans to stay with Biel and Timberlake until Sunday. The friend also confirmed the sex of the new baby.

Timberlake and Biel have not been clicked publicly since March and are thought to have been staying at their home in Montana, since March 25.

An Instagram photo posted that day by Timberlake shows Biel from a distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains.