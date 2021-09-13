Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2021: Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Ganeshotsav, that started on September 10 will continue till 21. During this 11-day festival, people, particularly in Maharashtra, observe the Gauri Puja, which is a three-day celebration. Every year, it occurs on the fourth- or fifth-day, following Ganesh Chaturthi. This year the festival will begin from September 13.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana and Mangala Gauri Vrat are another names for the Gauri Puja. This puja is performed by devotees of Gauri and Mahalakshmi when Anuradha Nakshatra begins during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of Hindu calendar. As per Hindu mythology, it is said that Goddess Sita performed Gauri Puja to get Lord Ram as her husband.

Puja Vidhi and rituals

On this day, women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. The welcome, or Avahana, is a separate event. Women bring in the Goddess’s idol, and her footsteps are imprinted as she enters the home. The women of the house wear jewellery and a new saree. Unmarried females pray to Devi Parvati to find a suitable life partner. It is said that Devi Parvati grant all her worshippers’ desires.

Significance of Gauri Puja

Goddess Gauri is believed to be an avatar of Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha’s mother. According to one of the legends, Goddess Gauri visits worshippers’ homes to find Lord Ganesha, who is staying at his devotees’ home during Ganeshotsav. Goddess Gauri brings wealth into the homes of those she visits. Even if a person does not have a Ganpati statue, twin Gauri and Ganesha idols are worshipped on this day.

Aside from that, Gauri worship is typically performed to bring happiness and prosperity. It strengthens the bond between husband and wife, and removes obstacles in marriage. It also results in the selection of a desired and compatible life partner.

Dates and Muhurat of Gauri Puja

This event will take place on September 13.

Muhurat and duration: 08:24 AM to 06:29 PM, 10 hours and 05 minutes

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana: Sunday, September 12

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan: Tuesday, September 14

Jyeshtha Nakshatra will begin at 08:24 AM on September 13 and will end at 07:05 AM on Sep 14.

