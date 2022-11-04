K-Pop Group NewJeans’ Hanni Announced As Gucci’s New Brand Ambassador

Things are going great for Rookie girl group NewJeans. The vocalist of the group Hanni is all set to become the next brand ambassador for Italian high-end luxury brand Gucci. With their debut mini-album released in July, the new girl group has already gained quite some attention globally. Hanni caught the attention with her amazing vocal and dance skills and great fashion sense. On October 28, NewJeans announced that she was selected as the brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci. The announcement was made through the girl group’s official Instagram account, where a set of snaps were shared. Hanni could be seen holding posters for Gucci Cosmogonie Seoul.

Check out the snaps here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewJeans (@newjeans_official)

Social media users are going crazy over this reveal. Many were surprised that the achievement came so early for Hanni. However, they are sure if anyone deserves the title it is the vocalist. They filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. “Gucci ambassador! Gurl you are slaying!” wrote an Instagram user.

“Hanni Pham. Remember her name,” another user commented. A third comment read, “The power she holds!”

Meanwhile, a user called Hanni the heir to the mega-popular K-pop girl group, Blackpink. Instagram users were excited to see the NewJeans starting out pretty strong. They mentioned that their songs are refreshing and it is no wonder that they are gaining so much popularity from around the globe.

However, this is not the first time Hanni is stealing social media users’ attention. The Vietnamese-Australian singer and lyricist first caught the internet’s attention when she appeared as a guest dancer on BTS’ Permission to Dance music video. Since there was not much known about her at the time, she was given the nickname ‘Cherry’ by fans. She later joined BTS’ label HYBE officially.

NewJeans is signed under HYBE’s new independent label, ADOR. From the Plus Global Auditions held in 16 cities 5 girls were selected to join the new group. They debuted with the lead single “Attention” on July 22 earlier this year.

