K-Pop Stars, UNESCO Urge Youth Safety In Music Video

Right from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, creators, youth idols, and organisations have urged their audiences to follow social distancing and personal hygiene norms to prevent virus spread, and joining them now are popular K-Pop artistes, who enjoy a wide fan base across Asia and the world.

Be The Future, a K-Pop music video encouraging young people to take measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, features Millenasia Project, a project band composed of K-Pop artists AleXa, Dreamcatcher and IN2IT. Created by Millenasia and UNESCO's Global Education Coalition member Varkey Foundation, the catchy music video is targeted at school and college goers, who currently have to learn from home.

According to UNESCO, 1.5 billion students and youth across the planet have been affected by school and university closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In direct response, UNESCO launched the Global Education Coalition to facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth during this period of educational disruption.

"These K-pop artists have united to send an important message about staying safe during this global pandemic. Our Global Education Coalition is determined to do all it can to facilitate inclusive learning opportunities for the students and youth across the planet that have been affected by school and university closures," Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, said.

As per its makers, the music video was created to remind young people that whilst they may not have symptoms of the virus, they can still transmit it to family or extended family members. This music video offers a candy pink and pastel colored narrative with sassy performances, an adorable Siberian tiger mascot and the bebop spunk expected from Korean pop music.

It reiterates the significance of simple norms like washing hands, staying home and wearing a face mask to protect oneself and others. "I strongly hope that this song and its message of health catches young people's attention. Don't let the seclusion get you down, it's important to stay connected to school, teachers and friends," American-born K-Pop star AleXa said.

This is the one of the first times K-Pop has been used as part of a UNESCO initiative.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365