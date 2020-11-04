Kaam Bhaari on His Europe Music Awards Nomination for 'Mohabbat': It Means Everything

Kunal Pandagale, better known as his stage name Kaam Bhaari, is one of the pioneers of the rap and hip-hop scene in India. The rapper, who recently released his track Mohabbat, has been nominated for the Europe Music Award in 'Best India Act' category. Other artists nominated in the category are Armaan Malik, Divine, Prabh Deep, Siri and Sez On The Beat.

In a freewheeling chat, Kaam Bhaari spoke about his creative journey and EMA nomination. "The excitement of being nominated is amazing. Whatever the outcome is, I am grateful to have been nominated," he shared, adding, "It means everything. I feel privileged to be nominated."

The rapper first wrote Mohabbat at the age of 17 and had first released it on YouTube. The track was then reworked with the help of Anushka Manchanda and Shikhar Manchanda.

"The first day when I went for the 'Don't hold back' auditions, I met Anushka Manchanda. I sang 'Mohabbat' for her and could immediately see the happiness on her face. I was confident that she would definitely keep the song in mind and do something about it. Anushka and her brother blessed the song with wonderful beats."

The 22-year-old also talked about the artists who inspired him. "My musical idols are Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Michael Jackson. I try to listen to every genre and aim to get inspiration from artists of every genre."

While he did not reveal much about his future projects, the singer assured his fans that they will have new music to listen to. "I have plenty of new releases that will certainly reach my listeners soon," he signed off.

The Europe Music Awards will be held on November 9, 2020 and will air on Voot Select and Vh1 India.