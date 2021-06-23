Kabir Jayanti 2021 Date: Significance and Inspiring Quotes, Verses of Kabir Das

Sant Kabir Das Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Saint Kabir Das is marked on Jyeshtha Purnima as per the Hindu Vedic Calendar called Panchang. This year, the day is falling on Thursday, June 24. He was a famous social reformer, poet and a saint. The major part of his work was collected by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev. His writing had a great influence on the Bhakti movement and includes titles like Kabir Granthawali, Anurag Sagar, Bijak, and Sakhi Granth. On this day, many of Kabir Das’ followers remember him and recite his poems and teachings.

On the occasion of Kabir Jayanti, here is a look at some of his unforgettable verses:

Many have died; you also will die. The drum of death is being beaten. The world has fallen in love with a dream. Only sayings of the wise will remain.

All know that the drop merges into the ocean, but few know that the ocean merges into the drop.

The Lord is in me, the Lord is in you, as life is in every seed, put false pride away and seek the Lord within.

If you don’t break your ropes while you’re alive, do you think ghosts will do it after?

The river that flows in you also flows in me.

Listen to the secret sound, the real sound, which is inside you. The one no one talks of speaks the secret sound to himself, and he is the one who has made it all.

You have left your beloved and are thinking of others: and this is why your work is in vain.

Admire the diamond that can bear the hits of a hammer. Many deceptive preachers, when critically examined, turn out to be false.

Lift the veil that obscures the heart, and there you will find what you are looking for.

I am not a Hindu, nor am a Muslim I! I am this body, a play of five elements; a drama of the spirit dancing with joy and sorrow.

