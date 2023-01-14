Kaftan to a Party? Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Others Share Style Cues

What was once considered resort or beach wear, Kaftans have now made a comeback into the fashion world as a much trendy piece that can be worn to weddings, festive gatherings, and parties. What makes Kaftan so loveable is its loose silhouette that can work for any age group and body type. You can experiment with hemlines, embroideries, textures, prints, and accessories to achieve a different and unique look. You can dress it up or keep it subtle. So if you want some kaftan inspiration, let’s take a quick look at our Bollywood celebrities who have also jumped on the kaftan trend and have aced the look on multiple occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra designed white kaftan. It featured a V-neckline and subtle golden embellishments that made her look absolutely stunning. But what elevated the style quotient of the dress was her accessories. She added sun-shaped maang tikas that added extra glam. This is a perfect outfit to wear as a tourist when on vacation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan sported this beautiful flowy Kaftan for her birthday celebrations. It is from the shelves of Anita Dongre. The kaftan had beautiful green and red floral prints throughout the dress. It’s a perfect outfit for an afternoon lunch with your family or friends.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Mini dress kaftans are a perfect outfit for a cocktail night or bachelorette party. Nushrratt Bharuccha added an oomph factor to the kaftan outfit and looked absolutely sizzling in it. She opted for a blue Kaftan mini dress with tying detail in the front. The outfit features a plunging neckline and a risque slit in the front. She accessorized herself with a dainty layered necklace and red stilettos.

Sonam Kapoor

Kaftan can offer a regal look as well if you choose the right fabric and prints and accessorize yourself perfectly. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s black Anamika Khanna kaftan outfit which she donned for one of the parties. It featured intricate patchwork and embellishments in multicolours. She accessorized herself with a maang tika and danglers.

Huma Qureshi

You can sport your Kaftan like Huma Qureshi and look smoking hot too. Huma chose a lilac-coloured floral-printed bralette with a plunging neckline with thread patterns and metallic embellishments. Her kaftan, on the other hand, featured a floss print and has a plunging neckline, side slits and gathered cuffs. The outfit looks fun, and flowy and is perfect for a date night.

