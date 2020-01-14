Kaifi Azmi 101st Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts One Should Know About the Legendary Poet

Legendary Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi features on Google Doodle on his 101st birth anniversary. The notable Urdu poet’s Doodle shows him addressing a gathering. Born on January 14, 1919, Azmi penned tracks for films like Pakeezah, Arth, Haqeeqat Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Heer Raanjha for which he has always been remembered.

Azmi belonged to a family of landlords, but he was influenced by communism from an early age. The poet, during the Quit India Movement in 1942, discontinued his studies of Persian and Urdu and later joined the Communist Party of India. He won acclaim for his writing during that period.

The poet not only wrote poetries and lyrics for films, but was also a vocal advocate of women’s right and farmers’ issue. Apart from this, he wrote on communal harmony. He breathed his last on May 10, 2002.

As the country remembers Kaifi Azmi on his birth anniversary, here are 10 interesting facts about the legendary poet.

- Azmi met his wife, Shaukat Azmi, at a Mushaira, where he had gone to participate. He fell in love and they decided to marry. Shaukat Azmi went on to become a renowned actress in theatre and films.

- Jhankar, his first collections of poem, was published in 1943.

- He was honoured with Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, for his work in the field of writing.

- He was also accorded the Maharashtra Urdu Academy Award, Delhi Urdu Academy Award, and Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy Award.

- He was conferred with a doctorate from Vishva Bharati University.

- He also set up organisations in his village Mijwan, UP, for uplifting women.

- Concerned about girls’ education, Azmi established the Kaifi Azmi Higher Secondary School for Girls, the Kaifi Azmi Inter-College for Girls,Kaifi Azmi Computer Training Centre and the Kaifi Azmi Embroidery and Sewing Centre for Women.

- He started writing for films because of financial problems.

- Azmi, during his days in Mumbai, also wrote for an Urdu newspaper, Qaumi Jung.

- A leading actress of her time, Shabana Azmi is the daughter of the notable poet.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.