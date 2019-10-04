Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kajol Begins Durga Puja Celebrations with Mother Tanuja and Sister Tanishaa, See Pics

Kajol, along with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa and cousins Sharbani, celebrated Maha Shashti. She posted the picture on Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kajol Begins Durga Puja Celebrations with Mother Tanuja and Sister Tanishaa, See Pics
Image: Instagram/Kajol

Finally, that time of the year has arrived when India rides on the festive wagon to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja. The cultural diversity at this time is unique in itself.

Some parts of the country observe fast and worship the nine nights of Goddess Durga whereas some parts gear up to welcome Goddess Durga home. From 'garba' nights to 'dhunuchi' dance, celebrations are at its peak across all regions.

Joining the celebration during this festivity is Bollywood star Kajol. On Friday, Kajol along with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Sharbani and Samrat Mukerji celebrated Maha Shashti.

The Helicopter Eela actor took to her Instagram account to share pictures from Durga Puja pandel. Posting a picture with her mum and sister, Kajol wrote, "First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else."

In the picture, we can see Tanuja standing in middle as Kajol and Tanishaa hug her from behind. Kajol was donning a red suit with some golden embroidery on it. She completed the look with big danglers. Kajol's sister Tanishaa looked adorable in a pink saree, which she wore with a golden blouse. Her hair were neatly tied in a bun, she wore minimum make for the day and completed her look with small golden ear-rings.

The Fanaa actor also shared a picture of Maa Durga on her Instagram story and she captioned it, "and the pujas begin..."

In one of the videos, Kajol can be seen sharing a laugh with mum and cousin as they celebrate the festivity.

On work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram