Kajol Begins Durga Puja Celebrations with Mother Tanuja and Sister Tanishaa, See Pics

Finally, that time of the year has arrived when India rides on the festive wagon to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja. The cultural diversity at this time is unique in itself.

Some parts of the country observe fast and worship the nine nights of Goddess Durga whereas some parts gear up to welcome Goddess Durga home. From 'garba' nights to 'dhunuchi' dance, celebrations are at its peak across all regions.

Joining the celebration during this festivity is Bollywood star Kajol. On Friday, Kajol along with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Sharbani and Samrat Mukerji celebrated Maha Shashti.

The Helicopter Eela actor took to her Instagram account to share pictures from Durga Puja pandel. Posting a picture with her mum and sister, Kajol wrote, "First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else."

In the picture, we can see Tanuja standing in middle as Kajol and Tanishaa hug her from behind. Kajol was donning a red suit with some golden embroidery on it. She completed the look with big danglers. Kajol's sister Tanishaa looked adorable in a pink saree, which she wore with a golden blouse. Her hair were neatly tied in a bun, she wore minimum make for the day and completed her look with small golden ear-rings.

The Fanaa actor also shared a picture of Maa Durga on her Instagram story and she captioned it, "and the pujas begin..."

In one of the videos, Kajol can be seen sharing a laugh with mum and cousin as they celebrate the festivity.

On work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.