1-min read

Kajol Devgn Stuns in a Black Gaurav Gupta Gown at a Recent Event; See Pic

Kajol Devgn upped her fashion game in a killer Gaurav Gupta black gown at a recent event.

Zoya Hussain | News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Of late, actress Kajol’s sartorial choices have snowballed into chic looks and the diva is proving she is no less than a millennial when it comes to acing risque looks. The ‘90s actor, who has managed to steal a thousand hearts with her acting abilities and beauty, looked ravishing in a dynamic black gown from Gaurav Gupta at a recent awards night.

Kajol was a sight to behold in the custom gown that featured the designer’s signature structured ruffle bodice, a thigh-high slit with a huge bow neckline.

Stylist Mohit Rai teamed the actor’s look with a pair of transparent heels from Truffle Collection. Kajol’s dramatic yet dynamic look was accentuated with a stunning smokey eye makeup, nude lips and a top bun.

She took to her Instagram account to share her drop-dead gorgeous avatar. She captioned the picture, “Even peacocks wear black......”

Take a look!

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on





A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



But this isn't the only time she stunned us with her looks. Sari seems to be one of her favorite things to wear - what with the drama of the attire. Check her out in this Manish Malhotra creation.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



And if we are talking about the actress in sarees, can we miss out the time she redefined saree-wearing in this beautiful Abraham And Thakore trench and saree? Earthy, with a splash of glamour.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



The actor last stole the limelight when recently her wax statue at Madame Tussauds was unveiled.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on



Devgan totally pulled off her look, gracefully.

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
