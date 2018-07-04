Kajol Devgn Stuns in a Black Gaurav Gupta Gown at a Recent Event; See Pic

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

Of late, actress Kajol’s sartorial choices have snowballed into chic looks and the diva is proving she is no less than a millennial when it comes to acing risque looks. The ‘90s actor, who has managed to steal a thousand hearts with her acting abilities and beauty, looked ravishing in a dynamic black gown from Gaurav Gupta at a recent awards night.Kajol was a sight to behold in the custom gown that featured the designer’s signature structured ruffle bodice, a thigh-high slit with a huge bow neckline.Stylist Mohit Rai teamed the actor’s look with a pair of transparent heels from Truffle Collection. Kajol’s dramatic yet dynamic look was accentuated with a stunning smokey eye makeup, nude lips and a top bun.She took to her Instagram account to share her drop-dead gorgeous avatar. She captioned the picture, “Even peacocks wear black......”Take a look!But this isn't the only time she stunned us with her looks. Sari seems to be one of her favorite things to wear - what with the drama of the attire. Check her out in this Manish Malhotra creation.And if we are talking about the actress in sarees, can we miss out the time she redefined saree-wearing in this beautiful Abraham And Thakore trench and saree? Earthy, with a splash of glamour.The actor last stole the limelight when recently her wax statue at Madame Tussauds was unveiled.Devgan totally pulled off her look, gracefully.