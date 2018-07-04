English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kajol Devgn Stuns in a Black Gaurav Gupta Gown at a Recent Event; See Pic
Kajol Devgn upped her fashion game in a killer Gaurav Gupta black gown at a recent event.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Of late, actress Kajol’s sartorial choices have snowballed into chic looks and the diva is proving she is no less than a millennial when it comes to acing risque looks. The ‘90s actor, who has managed to steal a thousand hearts with her acting abilities and beauty, looked ravishing in a dynamic black gown from Gaurav Gupta at a recent awards night.
Kajol was a sight to behold in the custom gown that featured the designer’s signature structured ruffle bodice, a thigh-high slit with a huge bow neckline.
Stylist Mohit Rai teamed the actor’s look with a pair of transparent heels from Truffle Collection. Kajol’s dramatic yet dynamic look was accentuated with a stunning smokey eye makeup, nude lips and a top bun.
She took to her Instagram account to share her drop-dead gorgeous avatar. She captioned the picture, “Even peacocks wear black......”
Take a look!
But this isn't the only time she stunned us with her looks. Sari seems to be one of her favorite things to wear - what with the drama of the attire. Check her out in this Manish Malhotra creation.
And if we are talking about the actress in sarees, can we miss out the time she redefined saree-wearing in this beautiful Abraham And Thakore trench and saree? Earthy, with a splash of glamour.
The actor last stole the limelight when recently her wax statue at Madame Tussauds was unveiled.
Devgan totally pulled off her look, gracefully.
Also Watch
Kajol was a sight to behold in the custom gown that featured the designer’s signature structured ruffle bodice, a thigh-high slit with a huge bow neckline.
Stylist Mohit Rai teamed the actor’s look with a pair of transparent heels from Truffle Collection. Kajol’s dramatic yet dynamic look was accentuated with a stunning smokey eye makeup, nude lips and a top bun.
She took to her Instagram account to share her drop-dead gorgeous avatar. She captioned the picture, “Even peacocks wear black......”
Take a look!
But this isn't the only time she stunned us with her looks. Sari seems to be one of her favorite things to wear - what with the drama of the attire. Check her out in this Manish Malhotra creation.
And if we are talking about the actress in sarees, can we miss out the time she redefined saree-wearing in this beautiful Abraham And Thakore trench and saree? Earthy, with a splash of glamour.
The actor last stole the limelight when recently her wax statue at Madame Tussauds was unveiled.
Devgan totally pulled off her look, gracefully.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Makes a Statement with Her Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video