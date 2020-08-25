Take the pledge to vote

Kajol Hopes 'Celfie' and 'Compassion' Will Outlast COVID

Actress Kajol shares her thoughts on compassion in a new selfie on social media.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Kajol Hopes 'Celfie' and 'Compassion' Will Outlast COVID
Actress Kajol shares her thoughts on compassion in a new selfie on social media.

Actress Kajol hopes compassion will outlast and outgrow COVID. She shared her thought in a new post on social media. In a new Instagram selfie, Kajol looks at the camera, with her specs placed on her head.

"C for celfie, C for Compassion, C for COVID, aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming! #CFor #GrowAndGlow," she wrote.

C for celfie C for Compassion C for COVID Aiming for the first two to outlast and outgrow the last one. Keep on swimming! 😘 #CFor #GrowAndGlow

Kajol's sister and actress Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section and wrote: "Miss you". Kajol celebrated her 46th birthday, earlier this month. Her family members, fans and colleagues from the industry filled social media with heartwarming wished for the actress. Her husband and actor Ajay Devgn shared an adorable picture of the due alongside a birthday wish.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in a short film Devi helmed by the debutant director Priyanka Banerjee. The film also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

She is set to make her digital debut with "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane. It is a drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to present day.

