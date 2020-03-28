Take the pledge to vote

Kajol Talks About Her Love For Sarees, Says 'They Make You Stand Apart in Crowd'

The Devi actress said that she likes wearing sarees more than western outfits, and tries to wear one at every event possible.

Priyanka Kaul | IANS

Updated:March 28, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Kajol Talks About Her Love For Sarees, Says 'They Make You Stand Apart in Crowd'
The Devi actress said that she likes wearing sarees more than western outfits, and tries to wear one at every event possible.

Be it off-screen or on-screen, actress Kajol is often seen wearing sarees. She says the six-yard outfit makes her feel more comfortable.

"I do love western outfits, but saree makes you stand apart in a crowd and I find them to be more comfortable and I prefer wearing a saree at every event possible," the actress said.

"I have a different kind of attachment to sarees, so I keep purchasing them. And yes, I do have a substantial saree collection in which I am in love with," Kajol further added while expressing her love for sarees.

Recently, the actress and her daughter Nysa had to face criticism on the social media, when the duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport without masks, making themselves and the people around susceptible to the Covid-19 virus.

A number of people took to the comment section to troll Kajol and Nysa for not wearing a face mask. One of the users wrote, "Why aren’t they wearing masks? That’s the least you can do.." "Where is the mask at least save yourself and others my dear,"wrote another. Another user wrote, "How illiterate they are touching face again and again also not wearing mask.. Even the staff is more health conscious."

On the work front, Kajol recently wooed the audience with the short film, titled "Devi". She will also seen making her Netflix debut in Tribhanga.

