Kajol to Deepika Padukone, Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Organza Saree

One of the megatrends in the fashion industry that is still on the rise is organza, a fabric which is lightweight, sheer and has a luxurious look. This makes it perfect for special occasions. Jumping on the organza wagon, many celebrities and designers reinvented the nostalgic trend. For all fashion enthusiasts, organza is the right pick for any occasion- be it a high-profile party, a wedding, an event, or a social gathering. No wonder this trendy fabric is ruling the wardrobe of our favourite Bollywood celebrities as well. From Kajol to Deepika Padukone, here are these 5 celebrities, who chose this ethereal saree -

1. Kajol

Considering her love for the six-yard staple, Kajol picked an emerald green silk organza saree with white hand-painted botanicals by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse to ooze oomph. Adding a dash of elegance, Kajol elevated her outfit by styling a stunning choker necklace, bangles, a finger ring and a blingy potli.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion icon whose styling sense has always grabbed fans’ attention. The Mili actress who loves her ethnic wear has previously picked a gorgeous organza saree from the Raw Mango label. The sheer saree has beautiful floral prints on it, which she paired with a white sleeveless blouse to add contrast. She chose silver bangles and jhumkas along with the drape and for her beauty pick, she opted for kohled eyes and nude lips.

Alia Bhatt

Stellar performer, Alia Bhatt knows how to woo her fans. To promote her movie RRR, Alia Bhatt turned muse for ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The peach organza saree had multi-coloured flowers all over it that added a hint of femininity and elegance. She added a sleeves sequinned blouse with the drape. She styled dangling earrings, and a finger ring, and kept her makeup minimum with a hint of highlighter.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress absolutely killed the look in this bespoke organza saree from the shelves of the Indian brand- Torani. Kiara wore this bright green sheer saree with intricate threadwork on the pallu and paired it with a floral blouse and looked radiant as ever. The six yards of elegance showcased a scalloped hem that added some drama to the outfit. She chose a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline and flower prints over it. For accessories, Kiara picked silver jhumkis, pink bangles, and a few rings. She tied the look together with fresh and glowy makeup, a bindi and a sleek bun.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made an appearance in Payal Khandwala’s organza saree. The multi-coloured ensemble had a mix of modern elements that elevated her entire look. Deepika’s simple yet chic piece featured soothing yellow, green, blue and pink hues. She teamed her traditional drape with a contemporary bright yellow sleeveless blouse with a high neckline. She accessorized herself with turquoise drop earrings and diamond rings. She chose subtle smokey eyes, beaming highlighter, nude lips and a middle-parted low bun that gave her a dreamy look.

