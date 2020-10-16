Kajol’s Fun Caricature Version of Dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Will Make You Nostalgic

Bollywood actress Kajol was nostalgic as her one of the most iconic films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 22 years today. The actress took to social media to share some fun caricature version of her dialogues. The first post is based on Kajol's dialogue from the film, which says Mera Pehla Pyaar Adhura Reh Gaya Rifat Bi after she found out that Rahul was in love with Tina. Sharing the video, she wrote, "All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories."

The second post shared by Kajol is based on Rahul and Anjali's reunion at the summer camp where the duo had a conversation in which she said, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhaoge.

The third post includes one of the most loved dialogues Rahul Is a Cheater, which has been re-created by millions on Dubsmash and TikTok videos over the years.

Meanwhile, director of the film Karan Johar also took to his Instagram and shared a video including some of the iconic scenes from the film. The video also shows Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee saying why the film is one of their most memorable films. Sharing the video he wrote, “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love.”

The film was one of the most favourite films of every '90s kid. It beautifully portrayed the essence of true friendship and love and made SRK, Rani and Kajol one of the most loved on-screen pairs. The dialogues and songs of the film have been extremely special to the Indian audience. The film also bagged several awards and it also marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar.

SRK went on to work with the leading ladies of KKHH in several other movies, including Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.