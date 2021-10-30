EXCLUSIVE | Kajol's Stylist Defends Black and White Dress Actress was Trolled For: 'She Rocked the Look'

Kajol, who recently walked the red carpet in a Jean-Louis Sabaji black and white ensemble at an awards ceremony in Dubai, ended up being trolled for her look on social media. While trolling is not something new for celebrities, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, who styled Kajol for the event, defends the actress and says that trolls are more funny than annoying, and that the outfit was envisioned for Kajol.

Whether it was the elaborate silhouette, the thigh-high slit or the actor wearing it, trolls had a field day referring to the ensemble as ‘bike ka cover’, ‘Halloween costume’, ‘chaadar’, among other things. When asked what she thought of the trolling she, says, “I haven’t read the comments where she was trolled. Honestly, all the people who I have spoken to have given me really good feedback. Kajol really rocked the look. When I saw this outfit, I envisioned Kajol and she carried it off with so much confidence. It was completely effortless, and it wasn’t like I gave her something and she was uncomfortable in it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Aastha who is all praises for the designer Jean-Louis Sabaji, expressed that she wanted to do something different with Kajol’s look for the event. “I wanted to do something different and Kajol and I are working together after a very long time. So, we wanted to do something classic because she can carry off a sari or gown elegantly. We wanted to go with something which was chic and statement. It was a challenging outfit to carry but since she (Kajol) has such a strong personality, she pulled it off really well," she says.

Celebrities being trolled for their looks is something Aastha is accustomed to. “Trolling always happens, it is something you cannot avoid. It’s not something new, and it’s been happening for years now,” says Aastha, adding, “Such people have no education in fashion, and they don’t know what trends are. They are just sitting at home and writing without thinking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Having styled celebrities like Aishwarya Rai, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh among others for shoots and red carpets, Aastha is of the opinion that trolls have always existed in the world of fashion. She recalls, “I have dressed a lot of celebrities and I recollect someone once commenting ‘She looks like an umbrella’. It doesn’t matter if it is a sari or anything… they will still say ‘Oh it’s such a simple sari why did she wear sari, she always wears a sari. They will eventually sit and troll. So, trolls and critical feedback comes from everywhere, it all depends on how you take it.”

However, Aastha, who also runs a styling company, Wardrobist, understands that not all criticism is trolling. She shares, “I understand if a fashion blog who understands fashion, understands style they write something, then I would ponder upon it and maybe look at it in a way like ‘I could have done it in a different way or given her a different shoe’.”

Selecting outfits for celebrities and zeroing in on an outfit is always a mutual decision. “I understand sometimes outfits don’t work and sometimes it works perfectly. However, for Kajol’s outfit it was my top option and we did not try any other outfit because we were so sure of it and she rocked it," adds Aastha Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.