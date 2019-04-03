Kalank Cast Look Regal in Designer Summer Outfits During Trailer Launch

The wait is finally over! The trailer of Karan Johar's much-awaited film, Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt is out. It shows grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery.The entire cast of the movie made a regal entry, as grand as their movie for the trailer launch in gorgeous ethnic designer wear outfits.Unlike their teaser launch, this time the star cast decided to go with simpler and summery outfits and looked ravishing like never before.Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt have reunited for a film after two decades. The duo still make heads turn with their timeless charm. Madhuri looked drop dead gorgeous in a yellow Anarkali outfit and accessorised her outfit with a pair of Jhumkas and bangles to go along with. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt was spotted beating the summer blues in a navy blue kurta and pair of denim sporting a pair of aviators. He also threw over a blue waistcoat during the launch.Alia and Varun oozed charm in their ethnic outfits. The Gully Boy actress flaunted her purple Anarkali designed by Anamika Khanna which featured heavy white embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of dangling Jhumkas and threw together a pair of heels to complete the look.Varun looked dapper in a pair of beige dhoti and a matching kurta which featured intricate embroidery. He also chose black shoes for his sole.Sonakshi Sinha arrived in a maroon Anarkali designed by Falguni Shane Peacock,which featured heavy mirror work all over it along with a net dupatta to go with. She decided to go for her signature no makeup look and looked surreal.On the other hand, her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor looked suave in a blue bandhgala, which he wore over an asymmetrical kurta and a pair of black trousers.