Kalank Cast Paints a Royal Portrait In Red, Black & White Ethnic Outfits by Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha & Aditya Roy Kapoor - the entire cast of Kalank looked regal in their ethnic outfits designed by ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for the trailer launch.
The entire cast of Kalank pose for a picture at the Kalank teaser launch. Image: @filmfare/Instagram
The wait is finally over! Teaser of Karan Johar's much-awaited film, Kalank, featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt is out. The teaser shows grand sets, larger-than-life action scenes and the women of Kalank in regal finery.
The entire cast of the movie made a regal entry as grand as their movie for their teaser launch in gorgeous ethnic designer wear outfits. The cast was twinning in red, black and white with their respective costars. The legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt were dressed in black, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in white and Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in shades of red.
The ravishing outfits were designed by ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra who made the cast look like a royal dream team. Here's who wore what at the launch
Madhuri Dixit Nene & Sanjay Dutt
Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt reunited for a film after two decades, the duo still made heads turn with their timeless charm. Madhuri looked drop dead gorgeous in a black-blue dual tone saree which featured floral print all over. The highlight of dhak-dhak girl's look was her floral ruby neck piece and pearl ear drops. On the other hand, Sanjay looked suave in an all black Sherwani and Dhoti with a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan
Alia and Varun oozed charm in their all-white outfits. The Gully Boy actress flaunted her white anarkali designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of dangling jhumkas and threw together a pair of white heels to complete the look.
Varun looked dapper in a pair of white trousers and an off-white Bandhgala which featured intricate floral design only on the sleeves breaking the monotony of the all-white ensemble. He also chose black shoes for his sole.
Sonakshi Sinha & Aditya Roy Kapoor
Sonakshi Sinha appeared in a red Sharara which she teamed with heavily sequined top. She accessorised her look with a large, sparkling diamond necklace and decided to ditch her signature no makeup look. With heavy makeup, metallic eye shadow and red lips, the actress looked ravishing.
On the other hand, her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor complimented her in a maroon buttoned sherwani with a pair of black trousers and shades to go along with. His maroon Sherwani featured pockets, too.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
