Kalaripayattu is Dia Mirza's New Fitness Routine, All You Need to Know About This Martial Arts Form

Social media may have us chasing that perfect body image goal, but the path to personal fitness is not always through the gym. The fitness and nutrition industry has grown and evolved from that typical exercise routine of the eighties. Today we are seeing a revival of ancient forms of physical exercises like Yoga and Martial Arts. People have more options than going to the gym and lifting weights.

Talking about traditional martial art forms, one such form is Kalaripayattu, which originated in the southern state of Kerala and can be traced back to the third century BC. Martial arts are quite challenging and require dedication. And Kalaripayattu is considered to be an overall mind and body fitness activity. Actor Vidyut Jammwal has been a strong advocator of it.

Now, following this fitness routine is none other than actor Dia Mirza. The actor and social activist who is training for a film project shared a glimpse of the training session on her Instagram.

If Dia's latest fitness routine is something that intrigues you then probably you should explore what Kalaripayattu is about.

The traditional martial arts form is an overall body workout which helps build bodily strength and flexibility while improving focus and coordination. With continuous practice of this fitness routine, with a trainer, you might develop an improved posture, speed, stamina and self-control.

The initial stage of Kalaripayattu is all about body conditioning exercises such as sequences, workouts and kicks to develop the pace of the body. By the second stage, you will learn fighting techniques with wooden weapons such as sticks. In the third stage, you will be elevated to use metal weapons, while the fourth and final stage includes bare hand fighting techniques, massage treatments and more.

The kicks learnt in Kalaripayattu help you increase stamina and balance, that in turn, help improve the metabolism rate. While the correct postures engage different muscles in the core and body, which further helps the training like weight training, yoga and running.

There is no particular diet that you would have to follow while training for Kalaripayattu. It is subjective from person to person. However, one needs to follow a healthy, balanced diet to support the intense training of this martial arts.