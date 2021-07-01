Kalashtami July 2021: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Kalashtami is observed every month on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi. It will be celebrated on July 1. The day holds a special significance in the Hindu religion as it is dedicated to Lord Kalabhairav. Lord Bhairav is believed to be a fierce and wrathful incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is said that worshipping Lord Bhairav blesses the devotee with prosperity and happiness and also keeps negativity and adversaries away from life. Devotees recite Bhairav Chalisa and observe a fast as well.

Kalashtami Puja 2021: Date and Tithi:

According to Hindu Panchang, Kalashtami will be observed on July 1. The Ashtami tithi will start at 02:01 pm on July 01 and will conclude at 03:28 pm, July 02.

Kalashtami Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi

On Kalashtami tithi, devotees take a bath in the early morning before sunrise and worship Kal Bhairav by offering sandalwood, rice, roses, coconut, milk and nuts to the idol. A mustard oil diya is also lit up along with some incense sticks.

They also chant mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and listen to Kal Bhairav Katha. Many devotees also visit the Bhairav temple to seek his blessings. Those who observe a fast on this day offer water to the moon at night.

Kalashtami Puja 2021: Significance

Kalashtami is quite significant for Hindus as it is believed that worshipping Kalbhairav on this day leads to success and financial stability. It is also said that lord Bhairav prevents his devotees from negative emotions like anger, lust and greed.

According to legends, Lord Shiva transformed his anger in the form of Kalbhairav to end the argument between Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu about supremacy. Since that day, this fearsome manifestation of Lord Shiva is worshipped in many temples across the country. Lord Bhairav’s vahana (vehicle) is a dog.

