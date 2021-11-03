Kali Chaudas 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Kali Puja During Diwali

The festive season has commenced and preparations for this year’s Kali Puja have already started in some parts of the country. This year, Kali Puja or Shyama Puja is on the new moon day of Krishnapaksha in the Kartik month of Krishna Paksha. Kali Puja is not only held in the temple of Goddess Kali but also, a lot of people carry out the puja at their houses too. In Bengal, Kali Puja is also called Dipanwita Puja or Dipavali. Outside the state, the festival is mainly celebrated as Diwali.

Read: Chhoti Diwali 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi

During Diwali, while most folks in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya Tithi, people in West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha worship Goddess Kali on new moon day, which is considered to be extremely auspicious. Most of the years, Diwali and Kali Puja fall on the same day.

While sometimes, the Kali Puja might fall one day before Diwali. According to the Panchang, for Kali Puja, the day when Amavasya prevails during midnight is considered auspicious. And for Lakshmi Puja, the day when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh is considered apt.

KALI PUJA 2021 DATE & TIME

Date of Kali Puja- November 4, Thursday.

Kali Puja Nishita Time - 11:38 PM to 12:30 AM, Nov 05

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

SIGNIFICANCE OF KALI PUJA

Kali is derived from the word ‘kala’ which indicates “black, time and death”. Kali stands for the universe, meaning that the good and the bad coexist, the positive and the negative also coexist. The idol of Goddess Kali also signifies the same. She is seen holding a blood-dripping weapon, a severed head. And she is also seen blessing her devotees and offering food to the needy.

Every year, during Kali puja devotees seek the blessings of the Goddess for destroying the evil within them. Kali is believed to be the incarnation of Shakti, the female power.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.