Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Armpit Hair in Adorable Picture With Beau Guy Hershberg; See Here

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin boldly flaunted her armpit hair in a new social media post.

Kalki took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself sleeping next to her beau Guy Hershberg. In the image, the two have their arms above their heads while they sleep.

"Try to find someone you can grow hairy with #covidtimes #aunaturel #loveisthisway @guyhershberg," she wrote alongside the image.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg have together welcomed their first born -- a daughter named Sappo in February 2020.

She recently sang a lullaby for her daughter Sappho in Tamil. She says she adapted the original to accommodate her "lack of musical experience".

Kalki sang the lullaby for Sappho with the help of her ukulele, to put her daughter in "sleep mode". She shared the video on her verified Instagram account.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".