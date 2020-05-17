Kalki Koechlin 'Floors' All with Her Pic of Daughter Sappho And Pet

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared a beautiful photograph featuring her daughter Sappho and their pet dog Kiara.

Kalki posted the image on Instagram, where Sappho is lying on the floor while Kiara dozes off close by.

"Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara," she captioned the image.

Actor Abhay Deol took to the comment section and wrote: "So precious!!!"

Actress Sayani Gupta said: "Aiyooooo..."

A video of Kalki strumming the ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who lies in a cradle went viral in April.

Also, a few days ago, the actress had uploaded a picture of herself doing shoulder stretches before going to breast-feed her little munchkin. “The pre-feeding stretch. #breastfeedingmom #shoulderworkout,” Kalki wrote in the caption.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365