Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin 'Floors' All with Her Pic of Daughter Sappho And Pet

Kalki Koechlin shared a picture, where her daughter Sappho can be seen lying on the floor while their pet dog Kiara dozes off close by.

IANS

Updated:May 17, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalki Koechlin 'Floors' All with Her Pic of Daughter Sappho And Pet
credits Kalki Koechlin instagram

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared a beautiful photograph featuring her daughter Sappho and their pet dog Kiara.

Kalki posted the image on Instagram, where Sappho is lying on the floor while Kiara dozes off close by.

"Who's floor is it anyway? #sharingterritories #Sappho #Kiara," she captioned the image.

Actor Abhay Deol took to the comment section and wrote: "So precious!!!"

Actress Sayani Gupta said: "Aiyooooo..."

A video of Kalki strumming the ukulele and singing a Portuguese lullaby to Sappho, who lies in a cradle went viral in April.

Also, a few days ago, the actress had uploaded a picture of herself doing shoulder stretches before going to breast-feed her little munchkin. “The pre-feeding stretch. #breastfeedingmom #shoulderworkout,” Kalki wrote in the caption.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading