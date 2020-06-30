Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Daughter Sitting In Her Lap, Says 'Love This Job'

Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Sappho sitting on her lap.

IANS

Updated:June 30, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kalki Koechlin Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Daughter Sitting In Her Lap, Says 'Love This Job'
Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Sappho sitting on her lap.

Actress and new mother Kalki Koechlin has posted a picture with her "favourite munchkin" Sappho on social media.

Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Sappho sitting on her lap. She said that she is loving the job of being a mother, hashtagging words like "motherhood" and "Lovethisjob".

"Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob," Kalki captioned the adorable image.

Kalki's friend and actress Sayani Gupta was quick to comment on the image and wrote: "Olllleeeeeeeeee".

Kalki keeps sharing glimpses from Sappho's life on social media. The actress and her beau Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading