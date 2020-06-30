Kalki Koechlin Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Daughter Sitting In Her Lap, Says 'Love This Job'

Actress and new mother Kalki Koechlin has posted a picture with her "favourite munchkin" Sappho on social media.

Kalki took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with her daughter Sappho sitting on her lap. She said that she is loving the job of being a mother, hashtagging words like "motherhood" and "Lovethisjob".

"Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob," Kalki captioned the adorable image.

Kalki's friend and actress Sayani Gupta was quick to comment on the image and wrote: "Olllleeeeeeeeee".

Kalki keeps sharing glimpses from Sappho's life on social media. The actress and her beau Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".