1-min read

Kalki Koechlin Shares Priceless Moment Between Guy Hershberg and Their Daughter

In the frame, we Kalki Koechlin's boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter, Sappho lying down with a book in hand.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Kalki Koechlin Shares Priceless Moment Between Guy Hershberg and Their Daughter
In the frame, we Kalki Koechlin's boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter, Sappho lying down with a book in hand.

Kalki Koechlin, on Friday, shared a heart captivating photograph on social media. In the frame, we see her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter, Sappho lying down with a book in hand. While Hershberg tries to enlighten the little one, Sappho looks cute with a priceless expression on her face.

The 36-year-old actress asserted that parents should start them young. She wrote in the caption, “Start 'em young#myquietbook#daddytime#Sappho@guyhershberg (sic).”

Hazel Keech and Kunal Kapoor showered the post with lots of love.

Kalki and Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child, Sappho on February 7. Kalki has been enjoying motherhood and keeps sharing delightful glimpses with her little bundle of joy.

The That Girl In Yellow Boots actress spent the lockdown by melodious tunes to her baby girl on a ukulele. The Sacred Games 2 actress revealed in a post earlier that she started learning the instrument during pregnancy.

She captioned, “Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know!”

Kalki was seen in the Indian psychedelic thriller, CandyFlip. It was directed by debutante Shanawaz NK and released on OTT platform in February 2019. The film also had Prakash Raj and Gulshan Devaiah.

The shooting of her upcoming film, Scholarship also starring Konkona Sen Sharma is yet to be completed.



