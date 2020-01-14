Kalki Koechlin Talks About Pregnancy in Tara Sharma's Chat Show

Actress Kalki Koechlin has opened up about the struggles faced by women during their journey towards motherhood during a Tara Sharma chat show. Kalki Koechlin, who was recently invited to Tara Sharma’s chat show, spoke about various issues and aspects of life including her pregnancy.

The actress, who is currently pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, often shares glimpses of the same on her Instagram account.

Talking about problems during pregnancy, Kalki said, “My first-trimester was a lot of vomiting and stress and I lost weight and often men are totally clueless about these things because we don’t talk about such issues.”

The actor further added that every family member, boss or colleague around a pregnant woman “should be aware of the little things that matter during the days.”

Tara Sharma also asked Kalki about her multicultural background, to which, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress said, “The fact that I grew up in South India, but with French parents and speaking Tamil language, while also going to an English speaking school, I was always shifting and adapting,” adding, “I met different kinds of people in the society and learned to one among them, quickly.”

She also discussed issues like climate change in the chat show.

The actress regularly shares pictures with her baby bump and recently posted a monochrome photograph lying on the bed. The Gully Boy actress captioned the picture, “Need to put my feet up. Quite literally."

Kalki will be next seen in Raman Bharadwaj directorial Scholarship. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.