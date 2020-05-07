Kalki Koechlin Tries Shoulder Workout Before Feeding Her Baby

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin often shares adorable pictures of her baby girl Sappho. The 36-year-old has many a time talked about her experiences of motherhood and the journey so far.

In her latest Instagram post, the DevD actress has uploaded a picture of herself doing shoulder stretches before going to breast-feed her little munchkin. “The pre-feeding stretch. #breastfeedingmom #shoulderworkout,” Kalki wrote in the caption.

The actress also credited boyfriend Guy Hersberg for clicking the picture. Earlier, the Sacred Games star uploaded a photo depicting her kid’s pooping spree. Kalki shared three poop-filled nappies, with the caption, “Three in a row, in the space of five minutes.”

Kalki recently joined celebrities like Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat to raise awareness on gender parity and expressed concerns over growing domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown. The campaign was supported by Women in Films and Television India.

On Women’s Day, Kalki shared a post on how women should prioritize their life despite all other commitments. She posted a picture with a sleep mask on, holding baby Sappho while taking a nap. “Dear women, May you get to do exactly what you want… May you always remember to prioritize yourself in a world which might put you to one side, to pat yourself on the back for the 'invisible' work that you do… Love from a happy, exhausted feminist mama bear,” she wrote.

Kalki and her boyfriend welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

