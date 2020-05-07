Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Kalki Koechlin Tries Shoulder Workout Before Feeding Her Baby

In her latest Instagram post, the DevD actress has uploaded a picture of herself doing shoulder stretches before going to breast-feed her little munchkin.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
Kalki Koechlin Tries Shoulder Workout Before Feeding Her Baby
In her latest Instagram post, the DevD actress has uploaded a picture of herself doing shoulder stretches before going to breast-feed her little munchkin.

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin often shares adorable pictures of her baby girl Sappho. The 36-year-old has many a time talked about her experiences of motherhood and the journey so far.

In her latest Instagram post, the DevD actress has uploaded a picture of herself doing shoulder stretches before going to breast-feed her little munchkin. “The pre-feeding stretch. #breastfeedingmom #shoulderworkout,” Kalki wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

The pre feeding stretch #breastfeedingmom #shoulderworkout 📷@guyhershberg

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

The actress also credited boyfriend Guy Hersberg for clicking the picture. Earlier, the Sacred Games star uploaded a photo depicting her kid’s pooping spree. Kalki shared three poop-filled nappies, with the caption, “Three in a row, in the space of five minutes.”

View this post on Instagram

Three in a row, in the space of five minutes😝 #shitgetsreal #parenting #clothnappies

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki recently joined celebrities like Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat to raise awareness on gender parity and expressed concerns over growing domestic violence during the COVID-19 lockdown. The campaign was supported by Women in Films and Television India.

View this post on Instagram

We are all facing challenging times during the pandemic. Some more unfortunate than the others and our hearts go out to them. WIFT India reached out to a few friends from the film fraternity to share a message and this is what they have to say... Each video was a selfie compiled into one message - we are all in this together. Let's stay strong for everyone. #BASKUCHDINAUR A big shout out to everyone featured in this video - for taking time out from their ghar ka kaam & bartan washing duties so share the love! @kalkikanmani @amyradastur93 @fukravarun @pulkitsamrat @cyrus_sahukar @akkineniamala @rituparnaspeaks @alifazal9 @akshay0beroi @angadbedi @_adilhussain @abhishekjawkar @butterflyjigna our @petrina.drozario

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

On Women’s Day, Kalki shared a post on how women should prioritize their life despite all other commitments. She posted a picture with a sleep mask on, holding baby Sappho while taking a nap. “Dear women, May you get to do exactly what you want… May you always remember to prioritize yourself in a world which might put you to one side, to pat yourself on the back for the 'invisible' work that you do… Love from a happy, exhausted feminist mama bear,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Dear women, May you get to do exactly what you want and not what is expected of you or what you're supposed to do. May you give yourself time, love and rest. May you always remember to prioritize yourself in a world which might put you to one side, to pat yourself on the back for the 'invisible' work that you do, and to vocalise the troubles that you overcome . May you never refrain from laughing too loud, or expressing too aggressively or dressing too provocatively. May you look at yourself through the eyes of experience and celebration and not the objectification of the male gaze, may you learn the difference between well intentioned patriarchal advice and true feminist criticism. May you unhook your bra strap, get into your comfiest pyjamas and chill the fuck out. Love from a happy, exhausted feminist mama bear. #happywomensday #womenmatter (By the way don't worry, the baby is safe. The daddy who took the picture is keeping an eye on us #menmatter) 😘

A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on

Kalki and her boyfriend welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

