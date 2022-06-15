Kalonji Oil: Best Home Remedy For Hair Fall During Monsoon

Monsoon is a wonderful time of the year, with the Earth seeming greener and fresher. But, it also brings its own set of issues. Many people have hair loss during the monsoon season. One of the primary causes of this damage is humidity. And, if you are someone who is facing a similar problem then we are here to help you.

Massaging your hair with kalonji oil can strengthen them from tips to roots, ensuring minimal hair fall.

Benefits of Kalonji oil

· Kalonji has anti-inflammatory chemicals that can soothe scalp inflammation. Scalp inflammation causes dandruff and other hair issues, which in turn cause hair loss.

· Kalonji is rich in nutrients and is excellent for your hair. It provides your hair with the nutrients it requires and promotes hair growth.

· This oil may improve the overall health of your hair by boosting the health of your hair follicles.

· Linoleic acid found in black seed oil can help keep hair from greying.

· Black seed oil contains omega 3, which improves hair development by boosting blood circulation.

How to Make Kalonji Oil

Powder 1 tbsp of black seeds and 1 tbsp fenugreek seeds. Place the powder in the glass container. Mix in 200 ml coconut oil and 50 ml castor oil. Close the container and expose it to sunlight. Keep it for two to three weeks. Stir the oil every two days and filter it after 2-3 weeks. For optimal results, use this oil once or twice a week.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.