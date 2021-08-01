Kamika Ekadashi Date: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi is the 11th day of the lunar fortnight. Kamika Ekadashi will be held this year on Wednesday, August 4. Typically, there are two Ekadashis in a month — one during the Krishna Paksha and the other during the Shukla Paksha. As a result, a total of 24 Ekadashis occur throughout a calendar year. Each Ekadashi, on the other hand, has its own name and importance.

Kamika Ekadashi is the Ekadashi of Shravan (according to the Purnimant calendar) or Ashadha (according to the Amavasyant calendar), Krishna Paksha.

Date of Kamika Ekadashi Vrat 2021

Kamika Ekadashi will be held this year on Wednesday, August 4. The Ekadashi tithi starts at 12:59 p.m. on August 3 and ends at 3:17 p.m. on August 4.

Puja Vidhi for Kamika Ekadashi 2021

On this auspicious day, worshippers rise early in the morning, take a bath, do puja, and serve Lord Vishnu yellow garments, incense sticks, sandalwood paste, basil leaves, and flowers. To appease Lord Vishnu, a special bhog is presented, and different mantras of Lord Vishnu and Satyanarayan Katha are sung. In Parana, devotees break their fast the next day.

During the Mahabharat, Lord Krishna taught Yudhishthir about the importance of Kamika Ekadashi, saying that anybody who prays to Lord Vishnu with a sincere heart on this day is free of sins.

Significance

According to the Vedas, worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day eliminates all ill effects and brings your aspirations to fruition. Your sorrows are also erased as a result of fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu, and the devotee achieves salvation or moksha. There is a provision for both bathing and charity on the day of Kamika Ekadashi. It is stated that the results of the Kamika Ekadashi fast are equivalent to Ashwamedha Yagya. Adoring the deity Vishnu, as per the texts, results in the worshipper also worshipping Gandharvas and Nagas.

