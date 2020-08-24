Take the pledge to vote

Kamya Panjabi Calls Husband Shalabh Dang ‘Gannu’s Gift’, Shares an Adorable Pic

Television actress Kamya Panjabi thanked Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She also posted a happy-go-lucky picture of her with husband Shalabh Dang.

Trending Desk

August 24, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Television actress Kamya Panjabi thanked Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Posting a happy-go-lucky picture of her with husband Shalabh Dang, Kamya wrote, “My Gannu's Gift to me, @shalabhdang.” While she is wearing a grey embroidered kurta with red dupatta, Shalabh has opted for a blue kurta with Nehru jacket.

The duo looks endearing as they smile for the camera.

Their friends and fans showered blessings and love in the comment section. Actress Jaswir Kaur wrote, “You both look so happy together,” while comedian Rajiv Thakur mentioned, “U wait and wait is worth.” Actress Suchitra Pillai added, “Best gift ever he gave you both... each other”.

Kamya and Shalabh welcomed Ganpati home two days back. She posted an adorable picture on the occasion, writing, “He is home. Vighna Harta Jai Ganesh Deva.”

Kamya often keeps posting pictures of their happy family on social media.

Sharing her 1000th post on social media in July this year, Kamya wrote, “1000th post, had to be special… with my Ishan Aara… sorry husband this is for my bachha party #ishiaara love love love you both so very much… n your papa too.”

The actress tied the knot to beau Shalabh on February 10 this year. The pair is blessed with one child each from their respective previous marriages.

