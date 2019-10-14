Take the pledge to vote

Kamya Panjabi Shares Pics From Her Dubai Vacay, Says Each Mark on Her Body Tells a Story

Kamya Panjabi, who is enjoying some family time with her beau Shalabh Dang in Dubai, took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Celebrities have their ways to ring in the festivity. Be it Sonam Kapoor's Maldives vacation or Nusrat Barucha's dreamy trip to Thaliand, these stars are on a roll when it comes to holidaying. Joining the list is actress Kamya Panjabi, who is enjoying some family time with her beau Shalabh Dang. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her trip.

In one of the pictures, Kamya can be seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini. Along with the picture, the 40-year-old actress wrote," My body is my canvas, each mark tells a story and reminds me how I’m braver than what caused it, each dot which at some point I may have tried to hide as a silly conscious younger self and the ever changing pounds on me depending on my love for my baby and my love for food ! I m proud of and own my canvas and can’t wait to fill it with the brushes of my desires in the years to come (sic)."

While the post has received a number of likes and comments from her fans, the one that grabbed everyone's eyeballs was from Shalabh. He commented, "Proud of you my love".

Sharing one with her beau, Kamya wrote, "Jahan teri yeh nazar hai meri jaan mujhe khabar hai".

Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, Kamya spoke about ther relationship and marriage plans,"Tying the knot again was a huge deal for me and hence, I took my time to think about it. Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love. There came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him.”

