Kangana Ranaut Can Pair Checked Patterns With Perfection And So Can You!
What is it with Kangana Ranaut and always looking super stylish?
All Images: Yogen Shah
Not only for her versatile roles, but also for her quirky and dramatic sartorial choices, Kangana Ranaut mostly manages to generate a buzz in the fashion circles with her outfits. For someone who is dressed by others professionally for a plethora of red carpets, shoots and promotional campaigns - Kangana has done an excellent job of preserving a sense of personal style. She isn’t all about super experimental fashion, instead, she opts for classic looks with a twist that hit the mark time and time again.
Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming flick- Manikarnika and was recently spotted visiting Kamal Jain, the film producer's office. Ditching the regular, she experimented with the classic checked print on top and bottom too. Kangana wanted to look a little more sophisticated and went for a safer choice- a kurti and straight-cut bottoms. Because comfort is key, but looking chic is essential too, Kangana paired a checkered Kurti with a small check pattern pants. This look screams signature Kangana. And then she served total hair goals with her camera-ready natural curls that elevated her super stunning look. Take a look:
Thumbs-up for a dash of sass courtesy her winner smile!
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. 'Manikarnika' features the fearless Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
