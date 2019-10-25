Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Diwali with Thalaivi Team in Los Angeles, See Here

Amidst her work schedule, Kangana took out some time and held a little Diwali bash with the film's team. A few pictures and videos were posted on Kangana's official Instagram handle.

IANS

October 25, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Diwali with Thalaivi Team in Los Angeles, See Here
It's Diwali time and actress Kangana Ranaut seems to be in full festive spirit. She is currently in Los Angeles to prepare for her upcoming film Thalaivi, which is based on the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

Amidst her work schedule, Kangana took out some time and held a little Diwali bash with the film's team. A few pictures and videos were posted on Kangana's official Instagram handle, which is managed by her team.

In the video, Kangana is seen having dinner with her sister Rangoli and the 'Thalaivi' team and also had a small anarkali firecracker placed on the table to celebrate Diwali.

"Diwali came early for Kangana as she preps for Thalaivi in L.A," the caption read.

Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the film will be directed by A.L. Vijay, one of the leading filmmakers down South who has earlier directed landmark films such as Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

Written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali and Manikarnika fame, the film will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R. Singh under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.

