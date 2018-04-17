Kangana Ranaut Channels a Summer Look, Steps Out in a Sheer Blue Anita Dongre Saree; See Pics

Badgal in a sari 💙 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:19pm PDT

Actress Kangana Ranaut's love for sarees is no secret. From stepping out in cotton sarees paired with brogues to nailing it in elaborate Sabyasachi six-yard wonders, Kangana has embraced it all while doing justice to each look. And this time the diva turned up in a summery blue sheer saree for a friend's wedding reception, courtesy ace designer Anita Dongre.The pastel drape was embellished with yellow and white threadwork and paired with a matching blouse with similar details in a refreshing and eye-pleasing combination. Kangana looked stunning in the sheer blue saree as she managed to pull off the outfit with absolute ease and style.Styled by Ami Patel, Kangana completed her look with a statement necklace as her only piece of accessory, along with pink eyeshadow and a matching lip colour. She tied her curls in a neat bun, teamed her outfit with metallic silver peep-toe heels and posed for the shutterbugs with her usual poise and confidence.Take a look.We love Kangana's look and think it's a perfect choice for a summer wedding. What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments section below.