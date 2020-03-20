Kangana Ranaut Doesn’t Miss Fitness Regime During Coronavirus Outbreak, See Pic

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali spending some quality time with her family during Coronavirus outbreak.

Her team has uploaded an image of the Manikarnika actress with her fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh. In the selfie, Kangana is seen dressed in a white hoodie over a black racerback.

The caption of the post reads, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali”.

In a video shared by Singh on Instagram, we see Kangana working out facing a mirror, dressed in all-black gym clothes.

He captioned his post as, “Sneak peak of today’s WORKOUT@HOME series featuring Kangana Ranaut!* Everyone is wondering how Kangana is keeping fit in this time of QUARANTINE”.

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi. The upcoming project is slated to hit the theatres on June 26.

About playing the character she told in a statement, “I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else”.

Kangana is simultaneously gearing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She also has Dhaakad in her kitty. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will see Kangana portraying the character of a spy.

