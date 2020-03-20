Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Doesn’t Miss Fitness Regime During Coronavirus Outbreak, See Pic

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali spending some quality time with her family during Coronavirus outbreak.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 20, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Doesn’t Miss Fitness Regime During Coronavirus Outbreak, See Pic
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali spending some quality time with her family during Coronavirus outbreak.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali spending some quality time with her family during Coronavirus outbreak.

Her team has uploaded an image of the Manikarnika actress with her fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh. In the selfie, Kangana is seen dressed in a white hoodie over a black racerback.

The caption of the post reads, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali”.

In a video shared by Singh on Instagram, we see Kangana working out facing a mirror, dressed in all-black gym clothes.

He captioned his post as, “Sneak peak of today’s WORKOUT@HOME series featuring Kangana Ranaut!* Everyone is wondering how Kangana is keeping fit in this time of QUARANTINE”.

Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi. The upcoming project is slated to hit the theatres on June 26.

About playing the character she told in a statement, “I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else”.

Kangana is simultaneously gearing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She also has Dhaakad in her kitty. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film will see Kangana portraying the character of a spy.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram