Kangana Ranaut Goes for the Kill in Her Latest Magazine Cover; See Pics
Kangana Ranaut is slaying in all her hotness as she poses for both these covers of Cosmopolitan magazine
Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut has taken the hotness bar up by a notch as she looks phenomenal on the cover page of a leading magazine.
The bold and outspoken actress is back with two steaming hot magazine covers this month. She is slaying it in all her glory as she strikes a pose.
The diva sizzles in a purple sequinned bikini by 'Discount Universe' and a copperish trench coat by 'Ralph & Russo'. She completed her look with a messy hairdo and nude lips. The magazine posted the picture on its Instagram handle and wrote alongside,"@team_kangana_ranaut raising the temperature on our July Cover. Grab a copy to catch the actor at her candid best."
Check it out!
For the second cover, the Tanu Weds Manu star donned a sporty look as she posed in athletic wear in a sports bra and shorts.
The Magazine captioned the picture on their Instagram Handle "Surprise, surprise! We’ve got not one but two covers for our July issue. Here’s our cover star @team_kangana_ranaut giving us some major fitness goals. 💪🏻✨ On Kangana: sports bra and shorts @reebokindia
#KanganaRanaut #OnlyInCosmo #CosmoIndia."
Earlier the actress was seen in a whole new avatar in her video campaign for a fitness brand, says that a strong will and tough mind can make anything possible.
On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which has been inspired by real life of Rani Laxmibai.
Besides that, The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is enjoying her time shooting for Mental Hai Kya in London. as per the reports Kangana will undergo extensive training of Kabaddi for director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next film.
