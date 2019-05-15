Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Hits Gym Before Her Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

Kangana has been training at Yogesh Bhateja's studio and has lost about 5 kg in just 10 days before the Cannes Red Carpet appearance.

IANS

Updated:May 15, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Hits Gym Before Her Cannes Red Carpet Appearance
Kangana has been training at Yogesh Bhateja's studio and has lost about 5 kg in just 10 days before the Cannes Red Carpet appearance.
Loading...
Actress Kangana Ranaut has been working out hard to lose some weight she gained for her role in "Panga" so that she gets her look right at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana has been training at Yogesh Bhateja's studio and has lost about 5 kg in just 10 days, according to a source close to her.





Bhateja said in a statement, "Kangana was supposed to gain weight for 'Panga', so the calorie structure we followed was higher. So, all of a sudden it was not easy for any person to switch from a high-calorie diet to a calorie-deficit diet.

"Kangana worked out twice a day after an intense shoot for 'Panga' for 10-11 hours every day."

"Panga", helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is about the life of a kabaddi player.

For the Cannes gala's red carpet, where she will represent a brand, the actress will dress up in a sari by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram