Kangana Ranaut Hits Gym Before Her Cannes Red Carpet Appearance

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been working out hard to lose some weight she gained for her role in "Panga" so that she gets her look right at the Cannes Film Festival.Kangana has been training at Yogesh Bhateja's studio and has lost about 5 kg in just 10 days, according to a source close to her.Bhateja said in a statement, "Kangana was supposed to gain weight for 'Panga', so the calorie structure we followed was higher. So, all of a sudden it was not easy for any person to switch from a high-calorie diet to a calorie-deficit diet."Kangana worked out twice a day after an intense shoot for 'Panga' for 10-11 hours every day.""Panga", helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is about the life of a kabaddi player.For the Cannes gala's red carpet, where she will represent a brand, the actress will dress up in a sari by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.