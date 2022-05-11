Kangana Ranaut Looked Bold in Corset Gown at the Lock Upp Success Bash, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the boldest and most fierce actresses in the film industry. She is a statement in and of herself, whether through her films or her personality. After slaying in films, the actress turned into a host for reality show Lock Upp and all we can say is that she has done a great job. The show concluded recently with a big bash, with Munawar Faruqui winning the trophy. The makers celebrated the success of the show with a grand after-party. The success bash of Lock Upp was attended by various television celebrities, Lock Upp contestants, and many other popular faces. As always, host Kangana stole the limelight with her glamorous look.

To grace the event in her style, Kangana opted for a bold, shiny dress. The thigh-high slit gown with a silver and gold embellished corset is a pick from Alpana Neeraj’s clothing label. Kangana let her natural curves flow to one side with minimal nude makeup. To accessorise the gown, she went for small hoop earrings and an oxidised silver statement ring on her index finger. Kangana paired her shimmery ensemble with silver high heels. Those who know Kangana can surely tell that the Tanya Ghavri-styled look was all about the actress’ real self.

Posting a series of photos from the pre-event photoshoot, Kangana extended her gratitude to Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to turn host. She wrote in the caption, “Success bash. Heartfelt gratitude for the massive success of Lock Upp. Ekta Kapoor, thank you for this grand launch as a host."

Ekta, too, didn’t miss the chance to revert to the mesmerising actress and commented, “Badass and blockbuster! Thank you so much for hosting the show with so much verve and class."

Not just this, Kangana’s journey as a host was filled with fashion, glamour, and a statement look. For the grand finale of Lock Upp, Kangana chose a white ensemble from Yousef Al Jasmi’s label. She looked like a princess in a shiny gown with over-the-top sleeves.

