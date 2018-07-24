GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Looks Divine in a White Saree; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is a vision in white as she gets papped at the Mumbai airport. Take a look.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 24, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Looks Divine in a White Saree; See Pics
(Photo: File photo of Kangana Ranaut/ Yogen Shah)
We have all been witness to actress Kangana Ranaut’s love for the quintessential Indian outfit — saree. All of last summer we saw the talented B-town beauty sporting some really stunning cotton and linen sarees, making a style statement by teaming the traditional attires with the very chic brogues.

And this summer is no different for the Rangoon star.

On Monday, Kangana was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Coimbatore, dressed in a pearly white saree, looking divine as ever.

Kangana, who has managed to impress onlookers with her stylish airport looks on most occasions, made sure she redefined class and sophistication in her own way as she teamed her simple yet stunning saree with a low back blouse to add oomph to her look.

The star teamed her attire with matching footwear, a Dior handbag, sunglasses and had her hair tied in a bun.

Take a look.





On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Manikarnika and Mental Hai Kya.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...