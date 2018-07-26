Kangana Ranaut Looks Like a Yogini Praying By The Shiva Lingam; See Pics

Kangana looks like a staunch believer of Lord Shiva. The queen actress took some time off from the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and visited Adishakti Ashram in Coimbatore. A week earlier, her picture in a creamy white saree in the company of Adiyogi statue surfaced where she looked every bit magical.Looks like she is getting deeper into other, more spiritual side of herself. Dressed in a teal blue-coloured linen saree with a sleeveless blouse and minimal makeup, she is seen offering 'jal' to the Shiva lingam statue.Kangana's golden-brown curls were made into a low messy bun ornamented with pretty mogra gajra that looked breathtaking.She was seen spending some quality time with a few kids around the Ashram.In yet another picture, Kangana stands beside a huge pillar with the holy signs of Hinduism, Islam and Christianity carved on it.Her posts remind us of Julia Roberts from the 2010 Hollywood film Eat, Pray, Love. Doesn't the queen look beautiful?In other news, Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is all set to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on January 25, 2019. The actress, who hails from Himachal will be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya opposite her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film will release on 22 February 2019.