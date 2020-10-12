Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut on Ira Khan's Depression: 'Difficult for Broken Families Children'

Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.

News18

Updated:October 12, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kangana Ranaut on Ira Khan's Depression: 'Difficult for Broken Families Children'
Ira is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to the news of Ira Khan has been battling depression. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. Reacting to Ira's confession, Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Monday

"At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important," wrote Kangana.

On Saturday, Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being "clinically depressed" for over four years. Ira said she is doing "much better" now. However, she further hopes to help people struggling with mental health issues by starting a conversation on social media.

"A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation (sic)", wrote Ira along with a video wherein she revealed being "depressed."

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading