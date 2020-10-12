Kangana Ranaut on Ira Khan's Depression: 'Difficult for Broken Families Children'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to the news of Ira Khan has been battling depression. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira had opened up on her tryst with clinical depression on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. Reacting to Ira's confession, Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Monday

"At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it's generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important," wrote Kangana.

On Saturday, Ira had shared a video on her verified Instagram account where she spoke about being "clinically depressed" for over four years. Ira said she is doing "much better" now. However, she further hopes to help people struggling with mental health issues by starting a conversation on social media.

"A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation (sic)", wrote Ira along with a video wherein she revealed being "depressed."

Ira is Aamir's daughter from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. She has a brother, Junaid.