Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif: Who Do You Think Exudes Glamour in Red?

Both Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif are fashionistas in their own right. And, when it comes to making a style statement, the two B-town beauties make sure they up the glamour quotient each time they step out in public.From airport to red carpet appearances, both Kangana and Katrina have set major style goals.At a recent awards ceremony held in Mumbai, the two divas were snapped looking sizzling hot in red attires.While Kangana made heads turn in a red silk gown, courtesy designer Gaurav Gupta, Katrina set pulses racing in an Ong Aaj Pairqm satin outfit.Kangana looked like a goddess in red as she donned a beautifully created gown that featured an architectural neckline and a draped ball gown skier. She teamed her outfit with a stunning neck piece and had her hair styled in a wet, pulled back look. Styled by Anita Shroff Adajania, the Tanu Weds Manu star completed her look with maroon lips and matching nail colour.Take a look.Dressed in a red satin gown featuring a thigh-high slit, Katrina looked ravishing as she graced the black carpet at Vogue Beauty Awards with her presence. Nude make-up and open hair rounded off Katrina’s looks.Take a look.