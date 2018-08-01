English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif: Who Do You Think Exudes Glamour in Red?
Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif: Your pick?
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Both Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif are fashionistas in their own right. And, when it comes to making a style statement, the two B-town beauties make sure they up the glamour quotient each time they step out in public.
From airport to red carpet appearances, both Kangana and Katrina have set major style goals.
At a recent awards ceremony held in Mumbai, the two divas were snapped looking sizzling hot in red attires.
While Kangana made heads turn in a red silk gown, courtesy designer Gaurav Gupta, Katrina set pulses racing in an Ong Aaj Pairqm satin outfit.
Kangana looked like a goddess in red as she donned a beautifully created gown that featured an architectural neckline and a draped ball gown skier. She teamed her outfit with a stunning neck piece and had her hair styled in a wet, pulled back look. Styled by Anita Shroff Adajania, the Tanu Weds Manu star completed her look with maroon lips and matching nail colour.
Take a look.
Dressed in a red satin gown featuring a thigh-high slit, Katrina looked ravishing as she graced the black carpet at Vogue Beauty Awards with her presence. Nude make-up and open hair rounded off Katrina’s looks.
Take a look.
