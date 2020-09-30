Kangana Ranaut Recounts Her Journey from 'Village Clown to Front Rows of London, Paris Fashion Weeks'

Kangana Ranaut, whose fashion sense has evolved over the years, says she always had penchant for dressing up in style, even she was a little girl. She said that she used to dress up however she liked despite being ridiculed in the village in Himachal where she grew up.

The actress took to social media and shared some old throwback pictures showing her journey from a village girl to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks. Sharing the pictures, she tweeted, "When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression."

In the first picture of Kangana, she is seen posing in a floral knee-length dress with a string of pearls around her neck and thigh-high socks. The second and third pictures appear to be from any fashion event where she can be seen sitting in the front row.

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

The actress has often impressed fans with her elegant and classy fashion picks. On many occasions, she was also seen promoting local brands and stores. Earlier, on National Handloom Day, she had shared a picture of her and requested everyone to promote local handloom, handmade and artisanal.

The caption of the picture read, “Let's promote handloom, handmade, artisanal, and everything our nation should be proud of. When you choose handloom you choose weavers who are struggling for their survival, you choose to be #vocalforlocal, you choose mother earth, and love for every single being on this planet.”

Once, she was spotted wearing a simple saree worth Rs 600 that she picked up from Kolkata. Kangana's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, had shared the same on twitter urging the people to support the local weavers.

Meanwhile, Kangana is prepping up for the biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi. She shared a picture from her dance rehearsals in her Instagram story. She will be also seen in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas and Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad.