Republic Day 2019
Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Flaunt Tricolor Trends on Republic Day

From Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood divas know how to dress right for the occasion and look their stylish best on Republic Day.

Updated:January 26, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
On the occasion of Republic Day, we always love to flaunt our patriotism to commemorate the freedom of the country and the date the Constitution of India was implemented.

It definitely calls for a reason to celebrate. Who better than Bollywood celebs to show us how to flaunt tricolor outfits in style and showcase love and patriotism for the country.

From Kareena Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood divas know how to dress right for the occasion and look their stylish best.

Adding a little green, orange and white to their stylish ensemble they definitely set some trendy fashion goals on Republic Day.

Scroll down for some style tips to dress up and celebrate this Republic Day.



















