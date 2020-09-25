Kangana Ranaut Shares a Bunch of Smiling Photos Posing with Bright Yellow Flowers

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who joined Twitter very recently, is quite active on social media. Apart from tweeting explosive statements, the actress does not forget to treat her fans with stunning pictures.

The actress took to social media to share some beautiful and happy pictures of herself posing with bright yellow flowers along with some beautiful lines. In the pictures, the actress is dressed in multi-coloured saree with red lips. Her curly hair compliments her beauty. She can be seen as happy and calm in the pictures.

Kangana is currently spending the lockdown time with her family in her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh. She keeps sharing glimpses of her happy times with her fans. Recently she shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen in a blue T-shirt. Her no-makeup look flaunts her 'Pahadi beauty'. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sun kissed in the mountains."

Kangana has been hitting the headlines for months. After the Bombay High Court stated that the partly demolished property of the actress cannot be left like this while hearing her plea against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), she took to twitter and expressed her gratitude towards the Honourable Justice of the High Court.

Taking to Twitter, she thanked Honourable Justice HC for thinking about her broken house with so much compassion and concern. She wrote that the statement of HC has brought tears to her eyes, saying that her heart is healed as the honourable HC gave her all back that she had lost.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for her next upcoming project Thalaivi based on the life of J Jayalalithaa. The film will be directed by A.L Vijay and produced by Brinda Prasad. She will be also seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.