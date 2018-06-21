GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Other B-town Divas Observe International Yoga Day

It's International Yoga Day 2018 and one thing that you cannot miss while scrolling through your social media accounts is Bollywood divas showcasing their best yoga skills.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 21, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Reuters)
Like millions of people across the globe, Bollywood divas, including Disha Patani, Malaika Arora Khan, Nimrat Kaur and several others swear by yoga. Not only do these stars practise yoga in their daily routine but also promote it via their social media accounts.

This International Yoga day, while Prime Minister Modi led a nationalised event held at Dehradun's Forest Research Institute, our B-town stars took to their social media platforms to post pictures and videos of them performing various asanas.

Here's a list of all the celebrities who observed International Yoga Day.

Kangana Ranaut

In a short video clip shared by the official team account of the star on Instagram, actress Kangana Ranaut can be seen performing various asanas including 'chakrasana', 'suryanamaskar' and 'adhomukhasvasana', with ease and perfection.







Disha Patani

Bhaagi 2 star Disha Patani too took to Instagram to send out a message to her fans and followers on how yoga can help them free their 'brain, body and soul'. "I urge all the youngsters to take time out of your hectic schedule & make time for yourself to keep calm & lighten your mind with Yoga," she wrote.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra

It's no secret that actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a yoga expert. Her slender frame and flexibility to perfrom the most difficult of asanas is proof enought of what yoga can do to you.

Like each year, this year too the actress took to her social media account to post a clip showing how 'pranayama' is done. Take a look.



Malaika Arora Khan

While there are different kinds of yoga, aerial yoga, Iyengar yoga among others, this year actress Malaika Arora Khan introduced us to a new form of yoga -- Diva Yoga. "Introducing Diva Yoga- a one of kind transformation program for a woman's overall well being. Are you ready to awaken the Diva in you? (sic)," Malaika wrote in her Instagram post.



Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat kaur too showed off her yoga skills in an impressive Instagram post where she can be seen performing some asanas with absolute ease. Take a look.

A post shared by NIMRAT KAUR (@nimratofficial) on

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shantanu David
