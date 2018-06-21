English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
2-min read
Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Other B-town Divas Observe International Yoga Day
It's International Yoga Day 2018 and one thing that you cannot miss while scrolling through your social media accounts is Bollywood divas showcasing their best yoga skills.
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/ Reuters)
Like millions of people across the globe, Bollywood divas, including Disha Patani, Malaika Arora Khan, Nimrat Kaur and several others swear by yoga. Not only do these stars practise yoga in their daily routine but also promote it via their social media accounts.
This International Yoga day, while Prime Minister Modi led a nationalised event held at Dehradun's Forest Research Institute, our B-town stars took to their social media platforms to post pictures and videos of them performing various asanas.
Here's a list of all the celebrities who observed International Yoga Day.
Kangana Ranaut
In a short video clip shared by the official team account of the star on Instagram, actress Kangana Ranaut can be seen performing various asanas including 'chakrasana', 'suryanamaskar' and 'adhomukhasvasana', with ease and perfection.
Disha Patani
Bhaagi 2 star Disha Patani too took to Instagram to send out a message to her fans and followers on how yoga can help them free their 'brain, body and soul'. "I urge all the youngsters to take time out of your hectic schedule & make time for yourself to keep calm & lighten your mind with Yoga," she wrote.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
It's no secret that actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a yoga expert. Her slender frame and flexibility to perfrom the most difficult of asanas is proof enought of what yoga can do to you.
Like each year, this year too the actress took to her social media account to post a clip showing how 'pranayama' is done. Take a look.
Malaika Arora Khan
While there are different kinds of yoga, aerial yoga, Iyengar yoga among others, this year actress Malaika Arora Khan introduced us to a new form of yoga -- Diva Yoga. "Introducing Diva Yoga- a one of kind transformation program for a woman's overall well being. Are you ready to awaken the Diva in you? (sic)," Malaika wrote in her Instagram post.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat kaur too showed off her yoga skills in an impressive Instagram post where she can be seen performing some asanas with absolute ease. Take a look.
Also Watch
This International Yoga day, while Prime Minister Modi led a nationalised event held at Dehradun's Forest Research Institute, our B-town stars took to their social media platforms to post pictures and videos of them performing various asanas.
Here's a list of all the celebrities who observed International Yoga Day.
Kangana Ranaut
In a short video clip shared by the official team account of the star on Instagram, actress Kangana Ranaut can be seen performing various asanas including 'chakrasana', 'suryanamaskar' and 'adhomukhasvasana', with ease and perfection.
Disha Patani
Bhaagi 2 star Disha Patani too took to Instagram to send out a message to her fans and followers on how yoga can help them free their 'brain, body and soul'. "I urge all the youngsters to take time out of your hectic schedule & make time for yourself to keep calm & lighten your mind with Yoga," she wrote.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
It's no secret that actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a yoga expert. Her slender frame and flexibility to perfrom the most difficult of asanas is proof enought of what yoga can do to you.
Like each year, this year too the actress took to her social media account to post a clip showing how 'pranayama' is done. Take a look.
Malaika Arora Khan
While there are different kinds of yoga, aerial yoga, Iyengar yoga among others, this year actress Malaika Arora Khan introduced us to a new form of yoga -- Diva Yoga. "Introducing Diva Yoga- a one of kind transformation program for a woman's overall well being. Are you ready to awaken the Diva in you? (sic)," Malaika wrote in her Instagram post.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat kaur too showed off her yoga skills in an impressive Instagram post where she can be seen performing some asanas with absolute ease. Take a look.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Shantanu David
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Completes Final Schedule of Aanand L Rai Film, Shares a Lovely Post
- Ahmed Shehzad Reportedly Fails Dope Test, Could Face 3-month Ban
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression