Kangana Ranaut Styles Up in Sheer, Backless Gown for Cannes Red Carpet Debut

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on May 10, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut lived up to her 'bold and beautiful' image as she made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut in a sheer, embellished and backless gown here on Thursday.Kangana, who is hosted here by Grey Goose, awalked the red carpet for the screening of Christophe Honore's French drama "Plaire, aimer et courir vite".The actress wore a Zuhair Murad creation, which complemented her slender frame by being a perfect mix of sensuality with the romanticism of the sheer fabric, and boldness of the cut. Her hair was done in a messy bun, with minimalistic but dramatic eye make-up.In a teaser video shared by the "Queen" star's team on social media, Kangana is seen taking an effortless walk in the elaborate gown. Known for her experimental styling, Day 1 for Kangana at the Cannes film jamboree was about dressing up in a retro avatar. She wore a black shimmery sequinned sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and flaunted a bouffant-inspired hairdo, reminding Bollywood buffs of a style often flaunted by the evergreen Sharmila Tagore in her heydays.Kangana was in conversation with censor board chairperson Prasoon Joshi at the India Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with Ficci.